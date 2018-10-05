First look at Clint Eastwood and Bradley Cooper in ‘The Mule’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Mule’ that stars Clint Eastwood and Bradley Cooper among others.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 5 — Warner Bros has released the first trailer for upcoming crime thriller The Mule that stars Clint Eastwood and Bradley Cooper.

Based on a true story, Eastwood stars as Earl Stone, a broke and alone man in his 80s who decides to be a mule for a Mexican cartel. Things seem to be going well for him until DEA agent Colin Bates (Cooper) starts getting on his trail.

The film also stars Taissa Farmiga, Laurence Fishburne, Andy Garcia, Alison Eastwood, Dianne Wiest, Michael Pena, Ignacio Serrichio, Loren Dean, and Eugene Cordero.

The synopsis for the film reads: “Eastwood stars as Earl Stone, a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business when he is offered a job that simply requires him to drive. Easy enough but, unbeknownst to Earl, he’s just signed on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. He does well — so well, in fact, that his cargo increases exponentially, and Earl is assigned a handler. But he isn’t the only one keeping tabs on Earl; the mysterious new drug mule has also hit the radar of hard-charging DEA agent Colin Bates. And even as his money problems become a thing of the past, Earl’s past mistakes start to weigh heavily on him, and it’s uncertain if he’ll have time to right those wrongs before law enforcement, or the cartel’s enforcers, catch up to him.”

The Mule is set for release on December 14.