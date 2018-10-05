Maszlee: 2019 education budget to focus on school repairs, empowering TVET

Maszlee said more than 10 per cent of dilapidated schools had been repaired. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KLUANG, Oct 5 — Next year’s budget allocation for education is expected to focus on improving the infrastructure of dilapidated schools, repairing existing schools and empowering the Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) at universities.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said that since the Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the federal government, more than 10 per cent of dilapidated schools had been repaired.

“As of 2018, we have repaired 394 schools, which exceeded the target of 10 per cent of schools, since we took over the government. Next year, we hope to achieve 50 per cent.

“I will make sure that students and teachers can learn and teach in a comfortably environment. (Currently), most of the repair works are for schools in the interior of Sabah and Sarawak,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Johor Harapan’ free bus service in Simpang Renggam, here today.

Meanwhile, Maszlee said the allocation for the TVET was due to the fact that those with skills would have higher potential of securing better jobs.

“The ministry’s budget proposal has been submitted to the Ministry of Finance for consideration. We will ensure that the budget allocation for education will not be cut,” said the Simpang Renggam MP.

The 2019 Budget is expected to be tabled in Parliament early next month.

Asked on the hardship allowance for teachers in Johor and Selangor, Maszlee said the ministry was working on a proposal paper on the matter to overcome the critical shortage of teachers in the two states. — Bernama