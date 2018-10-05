Court rules Farid Kamil can’t get his passport back

The actor said he needed his passport as he was required to go abroad to fulfil filming commitments. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Oct 5 — The Magistrate Court today has rejected the application filed by actor-director Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari for the return of his passport on the grounds of travelling abroad for work.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham made the decision after the supporting documents on the application were not furnished by the 37-year-old actor.

Earlier, counsel Faizul Mohd Nasir, representing Farid Kamil, filed the application on the grounds that his client needed the passport to go abroad for filming.

In the proceedings of remention of the five criminal charges faced by Farid Kamil, the court also maintained a five-day trial beginning November 27.

Meanwhile, Farid Kamil, who was accompanied by his wife, Datin Diana Dianelle when met by reporters outside the court, said he needed the passport for work.

“As an actor, I really need an international passport for business and now my acting activity is also limited because I am still tied to court proceedings,” he said, adding that he understood and respected the court procedure.

In a different court, Magistrate Salamiah Salleh fixed a three-day trial from November 26 for Farid Kamil to face the charge of fabricating evidence about three co-actors who he claimed had spiked his drink with drugs.

On January 16, Farid Kamil pleaded not guilty to four charges including voluntarily causing hurt to a private company account executive and a policeman.

On the first two charges, he allegedly assaulted Ashraf Ahmad, 35, an account executive, and Constable Muhammad Nizam Jamaluddin, 24, at the Kota Damansara, Petaling Traffic Police Station information counter at 1.20pm on January 11.

On the third charge, Farid, 37, is accused of using criminal force to prevent Muhammad Nizam from carrying out his duty as a public servant at the same place, time and date, while on the fourth charge, he is accused of disorderly conduct at the police station by hurling insults at Muhammad Nizam.

On January 25, Farid Kamil also pleaded not guilty to the charge of self-administering THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), one of the active components in ganja, into his body and on March 9 he was charged again for fabricating evidence about three co-actors who he claimed had spiked his drink with drugs. — Bernama