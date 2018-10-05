Tearful Osaka survives huge scare to reach Beijing semis

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Zhang Shuai of China. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Oct 5 — US Open champion Naomi Osaka overcame her emotions to roar back and defeat unseeded Zhang Shuai 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a roller-coaster China Open quarter-final today.

The 20-year-old Japanese was broken on her first two service games to fall behind 3-0 and she had tears in her eyes as the match threatened to slip away in the second set.

But the world number six gathered herself to rescue the second set and although she continued to look glum, she found the resolve to pull through over three nail-biting sets.

Osaka faces either of the unseeded duo of Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova or Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia in the last four. — AFP