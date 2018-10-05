Foreign reporters admit they rely on local journos for exposés

(From left) Richard Paddock, Hannah Ellis-Peterson and Pingtjin Thum speaking at a forum during the Cooler Lumpur Festival in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2018. — Pictures by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Foreign correspondents covering Southeast Asia have admitted that they could not have succeeded without the guidance and expertise of local journalists acting as mediators, or “fixers”.

Speaking at the Cooler Lumpur Festival in Publika shopping mall here today, New York Times Southeast Asia correspondent Richard C Paddock said as outsiders reporting on issues pertaining to Malaysia —particularly on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal — his publication only helped give the issue a broader audience and new perspectives.

“Most stories start with local reporting. We come from outside to cover stories that has received attention. What we bring is broader focus and experience, but we depend on all of you (local journalists) to do that work for our understanding on the local media, so we can see what’s happening.

New York Times Southeast Asia correspondent, Richard C Paddock, speaks at a forum during the Cooler Lumpur Festival in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2018.

“The stories we did on 1MDB and politics here are stories we can bring to some broader perspective. Sometimes we will have information from US Department of Justice and in a way, we can write about things before elections that people can’t here,” Paddock said during a forum titled “The Outsiders: How Global Journalism Shaped Our National Discourse”.

He added that foreign correspondents who are not locally based have a network of fixers or stringers consisting of local journalists who work with them on a part time basis whenever they arrive to cover a juicy story.

Paddock also pointed out that today, local fixers and stringers are given credit by international or foreign news agencies unlike a decade ago, unless the situation was too dangerous for the journalists to be identified.

“If you look at my stories I share byline with local people. There’s no country where I don’t have that relationship. Our policy is to credit everyone who worked on the story,” said Paddock.

“If their contribution is small their name is mentioned at the bottom of the story but if they contributed a lot they are given a shared byline. And the main byline is based on location, so their byline goes first and mine would follow.

“The only exception is when it is too dangerous for them to be identified. We give them that option. We try to be as responsible as we can instead of just being a foreign correspondent, coming in and leaving,” he added.

Paddock said foreign correspondents were mindful of the fact that local journalists faced “whatever risks we have implicated them in” when they left the country.

UK-based The Guardian’s Southeast Asia correspondent, Hannah Ellis-Petersen, speaks at a forum during the Cooler Lumpur Festival in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2018.

UK-based The Guardian’s Southeast Asia correspondent Hannah Ellis-Petersen, who had covered child marriage extensively in Thailand and Malaysia, said she spent weeks speaking off record to local journalists and activists before heading there to look into the story.

“I spent two to three weeks talking with local journalists and experts over the phone before going down there. I spoke to a lot of people whom I won’t quote in the story. They (the journalists) told me that they could not report this.

“When I went to see them I had to go with a real local expert — someone that the locals trust so it would seem that I was less an outsider especially since it was a religiously sensitive issue,” she explained.

Historian and founder of New Naratif, Thum Ping Tjin, speaks at a forum during the Cooler Lumpur Festival in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2018.

Historian and founder of New Naratif Thum Ping Tjin said that local journalists should not sell themselves short or feel disheartened when issues they first exposed received better global traction when covered by an international media, since they did succeed in gaining the organisation’s attention.

“What (Malaysia) Kini and BFM had done was pushing the boundaries. I think ultimately, international allies publishing stories do provide attention and legitimacy to complaints but these big headline stories took years to build. All the nitty gritty aspects of it came from the ground.

“All of it added up in the minds of the people to shift their perspective on the government,” said Thum.