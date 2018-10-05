Dr M: Putrajaya rejected suspicious RM100m donation to Tabung Harapan

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference after chairing the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The government declined an unnamed firm’s RM100 million contribution to Tabung Harapan Malaysia on the belief it had ulterior motives, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The fund was started to consolidate attempts by Malaysians to donate money towards paying down the national debt after the new government asserted that this was over RM1 trillion.

“Recently when a company donated RM100 million to TH; though it was only a donation, we did not accept it.

“The company offering it had other intentions which is why we could not accept it,” he said, after chairing a Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting here today.

