10 teenagers charged with raping 13-year-old

The ten teenagers, aged between 15 and 17, are seen leaving the Magistrate Court after being charged with rape of a 13-year-old girl in Taiping October 5, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

TAIPING, Oct 5 — Ten teenagers were charged at the Magistrate Court here with raping a 13-year-old girl in several places last month.

The accused, aged between 15 and 17 were alleged to have committed the offences between 9am to 3.30pm from September 18 to 25 at an abandoned house and several other locations around Kamuting.

The teenagers were charged under Section 376 (2) (d) of the Penal Code for committing rape on a woman who is under 16 years old. The accused could face imprisonment for 10 to 30 years and caning.

No plea was recorded in front of Magistrate Mohd Hairul Jemain after the charges were read to the accused in a closed door proceeding as the case involves juveniles. Reporters were also not allowed into the court.

Speaking to reporters after the proceeding, police prosecuting officer Inspector Siti Nor Rasyidah M. Nazri said that seven accused were slapped with one charge and another two accused faces two charges while another accused face three charges.

“Those with one charge are allowed to be bailed at RM3,500 with one surety while the accused with two and three charges are allowed to be bailed at RM4,000 and RM600 respectively.

“The accused were also ordered to not meet or disturb the victim throughout the court trials,” she said.

Siti said the Magistrate fixed November 28 for mention and for the accused to appoint lawyers and to also obtain behaviour reports from the Social Welfare Department.

The accused were represented by M. Kathan from the National Aid Legal Foundation.