Kit Siang’s aide urges freeze on Sedition Act use

Lawyer Syahredzan Johan said the Sedition Act has no place in the 'New Malaysia'. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The government should stop all applications of the Sedition Act pending its repeal, said civil liberties lawyer Syahredzan Johan.

“I propose a moratorium on the investigation, detention and and indictment under the Act until it is repealed by Parliament,” the political secretary to Iskandar Puteri MP, Lim Kit Siang, said in a statement today.

Syahredzan was responding to Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mhd Azis Jamman’s comment that the Sedition Act is still in force.

He said the Sedition Act has no place in the “New Malaysia”.