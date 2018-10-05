Roelant begins shaping Tigers in his mould

Newly appointed coach for Malaysia men’s National field hockey, Roelant Oltmans (right), speaks during a press conference at National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur October 1, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR — Roelant Oltmans won't set the Tigers any targets for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy but he wants to see some improvements in game play and some personal growth from each player as he attempts to shape the team in his mould.

Roelant, 64, was appointed as head coach on Monday on a two-year contract with an eye on doing well at the World Cup in India in December and qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics which we haven't done since Sydney 2000.

He comes with a wealth of knowledge of our closest opponents — India and Pakistan — having coached them for several years and the ACT will provide a good launching pad for Roelant a former Olympic and World champion coach for the Dutch national teams.

“I like what I see. It's a team with a lot of quality in it,” said Roelant.

“But quality alone is not enough to win big tournaments. You need game awareness, execution of game plan, game management and tournament management.

“Hockey has become a power game and the ACT will be a test on our fitness levels. It's played at such a high speed and players must showcase their skill at that speed which makes for exciting matches.”

India, Pakistan, Japan, Oman and South Korea make up the teams for ACT. Apart from Oman — who're not expected to make the Olympics — Japan have already qualified as hosts.

India are hosting the World Cup and if they win gain automatic qualification if not all of them will be challenging Malaysia for an Olympic berth.

Malaysia will be missing the services of penalty flick specialist Razie Rahim due to a hamstring injury he picked up during the Darwin Invitational two weeks ago.

“A couple of seniors may not be able to go to Oman so it's great chance for the youngsters to step up,” said Roelant.

“Don't get me wrong in any competition we participate we want to win but it's not the worst case it it doesn't happen. We will make a few adaptations on restructuring the team and work towards the World Cup preparations.”

The ACT is hosted in Muscat, Oman from 18-28 October. Malaysia open their campaign against Japan on the 18th.