Negri MB says he invited Anwar to army camp

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said today that he was the one who had invited Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Port Dickson by-election to a function at an army camp.

Berita Harian reported him as saying that Anwar’s visit was not planned.

“This morning, we had breakfast and then he (Anwar) got into my car after agreeing to accompany me to an army programme.

“We understand that by-election candidates cannot campaign in army camps. I hope this will not be an issue because Anwar’s presence was based on my invitation, not the organiser’s,” Aminuddin was quoted telling a press conference.

Anwar’s rivals in the Port Dickson by-election have reportedly accused the PKR president-elect of abusing government machinery, such as campaigning at military functions and mosques and promising projects for Port Dickson if he won the election.