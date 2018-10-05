Dr M: Party funds dry at critical level, need new approach to find money

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and other Cabinet members at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition financial situation is depleting at a critical level and the party has to come up with means immediately to stay afloat, says Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The PH chairman said the party now has to devise a formula on how to collect funding while ensuring corruption does not take place in the process.

“We were not able to make a decision in our meet earlier but the party is in a critical situation in getting funds to run the party.

“We will study on this matter on how to come up with a solution without needing the helps of other bodies,” he said at a press conference after chairing the PH presidential council meeting, here, today.

