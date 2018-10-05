No government machinery used in PD race, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference after chairing the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad dismissed today claims that government machinery was used in the Port Dickson by-election.

Dr Mahathir said the Wednesday service medal presentation ceremony for army personnel, which Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had attended, was not a government function as it was organised by veterans and retired army personnel, not by the Defence Ministry.

“It was not a government function. But the minister was there as a party member,” said Dr Mahathir at a press conference, in reference to the presence of Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu at the said event.

