Khazanah free to do business, says Dr M on involvement in car project

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference after chairing the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Khazanah Nasional Berhad can do business because it is a company, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

Khazanah subsidiary Silterra, which was announced as one of the possible partners in the third national car project, specialises in manufacturing microchips that are used in motor cars, according to the prime minister who is also the Khazanah chairman.

“If there is a company in Khazanah that is interested, they can still invest.

“Silterra makes microchips, used in motor cars, aeroplanes, rockets landing on the moon and all,” he told a press conference after chairing the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting, here today.

