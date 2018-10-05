Kit Siang: PD race foundation for new Malaysia, new PD

DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang says the Port Dickson election is an important building block of New Malaysia. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The Port Dickson by-election is an endorsement of a New Malaysia and a New Port Dickson so that the coastal town can restore its tourism status, DAP’s Lim Kit Siang said today.

The DAP veteran said the election, which is contested by PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other candidates, was an “important building block” of the New Malaysia formed after Pakatan Harapan (PH) won the 2018 election.

“The Port Dickson by-election on Oct 13 has two major objectives: Firstly, as a solid endorsement of the building of a New Malaysia; and secondly, the vision of the building of a New Port Dickson to restore its previous greatness as a premier tourist destination,” Lim said in a speech in Lukut.

“The building of New Malaysia and the undoing of the corruption, abuses of power, injustices and repression of the past decades cannot be accomplished in one hundred days or five months, but is a sacred mission and task which needs the support of more and more Malaysians and may take a decade or two.”