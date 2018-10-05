PD indie Kan Chee Yuen insists on running under own steam

The candidates at the nomination centre in Port Dickson September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Oct 5 — Independent candidate for the Port Dickson by-election Kan Chee Yuen said he has declined all offers of financial support, including from family, friends, and strangers.

According to The Star, he said this was to ensure that his effort was fully independent and to avoid being beholden to any party.

“My family members gave me a cheque for donation. I accepted it and cancelled it. But I kept it for memories,” he was quoted as saying.

“Even when strangers offered to donate, I said, 'It's okay, I can't accept this.' Why? Because I want my first step to be as clean as possible.”

Kan added that money was only transient while the obligation that would entail from accepting it was eternal.

Saying he could not be sure if he will ever be able to repay his would-be benefactors, Kan chose instead to decline these offers of support.

“That's why I didn't accept even a single sen for my campaign.”

Kan will face PKR’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, PAS’s Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar, and four other independents in the Oct 13 poll that was triggered specifically for Anwar to contest.