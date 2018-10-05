Now, Dr M says will stump for Anwar in PD

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference after chairing the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad pledged today to visit Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s campaign for the Port Dickson by-election on October 8, reversing his earlier decision to sit out the effort.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman and prime minister explained that his decision was due to public criticism of his previous statement that he would not participate in the campaign.

“A lot of people making all kinds of remarks against me. So I go there,” he told a press conference after the PH presidential council meeting, here, today.

MORE TO COME