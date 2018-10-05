Singaporean who accused Johor Immigration asks other ‘victims’ to come forth

The Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor Baru where the alleged incident took place. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 5 — A Singaporean man urged other victims to be brave and lodge police reports if they encountered abuse similar to his claim that a Malaysian Immigration officer damaged his passport before demanding a bribe last week.

“Do not be afraid. Please look for any officials nearby to lodge a complaint and police report. Cases such as this cannot be resolved if they go unreported,” the man was quoted as saying by Singapore media.

According to previous reports, the Singaporean identified only as Muhammad Fauzi, 26, claimed an Immigration checkpoint officer tore his passport before demanding a bribe to be allowed to exit the country on Sept 24.

The alleged incident took place at the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex.

Since then, Muhammad Fauzi claimed three other people have contacted him about similar ordeals.

The Johor office of the Immigration Department responded previously to say it was investigating the matter and pledged to take action if the claim is corroborated.