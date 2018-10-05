Abdul Azeez out on RM500,000 bail

Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim at the Magistrate Court in Putrajaya October 5, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 5 — Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim and his brother who were detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate investigations into a corruption case, were released today.

Magistrate Ahmad Afiq Hasan issued the order to release the former Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) chairman and his brother on RM500,000 bail each in two sureties.

The Umno Supreme Council member was detained at the MACC headquarters on Sept 25, while the brother was picked up in Sungai Buloh half-and-hour after him and their cousin, who is a company director, at 5.30 pm in Putrajaya on the same day.

On September 26, the three men were remanded for four days to facilitate investigations under Section 16(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

On Saturday, the remand orders for Abdul Azeez and his brother were extended until today, while the cousin was released on RM10,000 bail in two sureties.

Clad in a light blue shirt and dark pants and handcuffed, Abdul Azeez, who arrived at the Magistrate Court at 9.30 am, was greeted by about 100 supporters who were waiting at the court complex since 8am. ­— Bernama