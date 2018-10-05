Going, going... Equanimity to go under the hammer before year is out

Malaysia took possession of the Equanimity superyacht after it was seized by Indonesia pursuant to the US Justice Department’s legal action. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The federal government secured approval today to select a central broker and appraiser to prepare for the disposal of the Equanimity superyacht seized as part of investigations into the 1MDB corruption scandal.

According to the Malaysiakini news portal, Judicial Commissioner Khadijah Idris of the Admiralty High Court here issued the approval after reviewing submissions from 1MDB and the federal government.

Malaysia took possession of the superyacht allegedly belonging to fugitive financier Low Taek Jho after it was seized by Indonesia pursuant to the US Justice Department’s legal action.

MORE TO COME