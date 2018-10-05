Kelantan and Terengganu PKR voting process underway

The election results for both states are expected to be known as early as 8pm tonight. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Oct 5 — The PKR voting process in Kelantan involving 43,200 eligible voters, is underway to choose the central and divisional leadership.

Kelantan PKR communication director Mohd Sukirman Mustafa told Bernama that it involved 14 divisions namely Kota Bharu, Pengkalan Chepa, Kubang Kerian, Bachok, Pasir Puteh, Machang, Tumpat, Ketereh, Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah, Jeli, Pasir Mas, Rantau Panjang and Gua Musang.

Voting hours are from at 8am to 6pm. The voting process is digital (e-voting).

Meanwhile, in Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu PKR chief coordinator Amri Awang said 11,865 voters were eligible to vote in eight divisions namely Kemaman, Besut, Kuala Terengganu, Dungun, Setiu, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Nerus and Marang.

The election results for both states are expected to be known as early as 8pm tonight. — Bernama