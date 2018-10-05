Coaches confident Ev Ting will upset MMA legend Shinya Aoki

(From left) Mike Ikilei, Don Carlo-Clauss, Ev Ting and Hamish Robertson all set for Saturday’s showdown. — Pictures courtesy of ONE Championship

PETALING JAYA, Oct 5 — Ev Ting's coaches are confident of their student's ability to record a huge upset over Japanese mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Shinya Aoki.

Ting, 29, will go face-to-face against Aoki at ONE: Kingdom Of Heroes tomorrow in Bangkok.

His Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach in Kuala Lumpur, Professor Bruninho Barbosa, said his chances are there for the taking and warned him not to play his opposition’s game.

“Ting has a great cardio and is very explosive. He's also a very hard hitter. The plan tomorrow is not to play Aoki’s game,” said the BJJ black belt based in Monarchy MMA.

Bruninho knows Aoki’s moves having battled him once at the ONE Grappling Challenge in Macau in 2016.

That battle ended in victory for him via disqualification to Aoki.

“Ev is experienced enough in facing tough opponents and Aoki will be no different. I believe he can knock him out. Aoki is good, but Ev is not a beginner,” he said.

TIng spent his final weeks with Bruninho practising his ground work.

Another coach who’s played a big part in Ting’s development is Auckland MMA head coach Hamish Robertson.

Robertson has been there for Ting since Day One, travelling with the Malaysia-New Zealand martial artist across Asia, by his corner.

Robertson said a win awaits Ting if he can tempt Aoki to play his game.

“Ev will win this fight by dominating the scrambles and keeping the fight where he wants it. He needs to control distance and pace where the fight goes to if he wants that win.

“He keeps improving his game and people under-rate his wrestling and grappling. Aoki needs to watch out for everything. Ev is dangerous anywhere.”

Bali MMA’s head striking coach Mike Ikilei also voiced his confidence of Ting’s ability come tomorrow.

“Ev’s proven he is dangerous everywhere. He’s well-versed on his feet having beaten stand-up fighters who have great knockouts under their belt. He’s also faced some of the best wrestlers in the lightweight division and he’s proven he can roll with the best.

“With that being said, I think this fight will finish on its feet — a strong knockout finish in Ev’s way,” he said.

At Bali MMA, Ting constantly works on being a well-rounded martial artist and with coaches like Ikilei and Don Carlo-Clauss by his side his development has seen a significant change.

“Ev’s composure has gotten better. He’s becoming not only a well-versed fighter but a true martial artist of the game. Look at his recent fights where he patiently waits to take advantage before he attacks at the right time.

“He has the mentality of a martial artist who will never quit and he will take on anyone anytime.

“He inspires us to believe and is one of the scariest fighters I’ve ever worked with. Don’t blink, because it’s about to get real.”