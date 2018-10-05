KL shares continue to weaken at mid-morning

On the scoreboard, losers led gainers by 517 to 139, with 292 unchanged, 926 untraded and 17 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia continued to weaken at mid-morning on selling in local stocks on profit taking ahead of the weekend, a dealer said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 8.42 points to 1,781.69 from yesterday’s close of 1,790.11, after opening 2.59 points weaker at 1,787.52.

On the scoreboard, losers led gainers by 517 to 139, with 292 unchanged, 926 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Volume stood at 899.19 billion units valued at RM561.38 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell two points to RM9.68, Tenaga erased six points to RM15.44, Public Bank was flat at RM25 while CIMB was one sen weaker at RM6.05.

For actives, Sapura Energy inched down two sen to 39 sen, MY EG Services lost six sen to RM1.62, Sanbumi slipped half-a-sen to 30 sen and Fintec Global rose half-a-sen to six sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 65.41 points to 12,432.39, the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 92.28 points to 12,542.31 and the FBMT 100 Index reduced 62.64 points to 12,241.39.

The FBM Ace Index depreciated 58.53 points to 5,237.03 and the FBM 70 was 93.74 points weaker at 14,693.90.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 29.73 points to 17,731.86, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.67 point to 176.70 and the Plantation Index edged down 21.95 points to 7,480.27. — Bernama