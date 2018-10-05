GSC rings in Halloween with 'Screens of Terror'

Caption Spice up your Halloween with GSC’s 'Screens of Terror' campaign. — Picture by FacebookGSCinemas

PETALING JAYA, Oct 5 — Horror movie buffs are in for a treat this Halloween because Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) has some tricks (and treats!) up its sleeves.

Their Screens of Terror campaign will involve candy giveaways, a spooky Instagram contest, photo-ops with some of the most iconic characters from classic horror films, and screenings of bone-chilling horror films throughout the month of October.

During the campaign, customers catching any movie at selected cinemas may redeem candy by showing their ticket stub to GSC staff wearing witch hats and carrying pumpkin buckets filled with sweet treats.

Dubbed the Witching Hour Weekend, this yummy giveaway will be happening Thursdays to Saturdays from 8 pm onwards at selected GSC cinemas.

If you’re a diehard fan of the horror genre, don’t miss out on the chance to get a photo with characters such as the ghoulish Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street or the bloodthirsty Count Dracula.

Got an eye for what makes a truly terrifying photo?

You can take part in the Spookiest Instagram contest where moviegoers with the most creative shots will be in the running to bag amazing prizes.

At selected cinemas from October 13 onwards, customers can also try their luck at the Trick O’ Treat Pumpkin Booth where they will be rewarded with either a delicious treat or a frightening trick while stocks last.

Kids can join in on the fun too by taking part in games based on the movie Goosebumps Haunted Halloween and take home exciting prizes.

Some of the horror films which will be playing throughout October at GSC include 23:59 The Haunting Hour, Beddua, The School, Mandy, Malicious, Sabrina, Goosebumps 2 and Halloween.

GSC’s Screens of Terror campaign will run until November 4.

For more information, visit the GSC website or Facebook page.