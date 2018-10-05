5 reasons to head to SneakerLAH this weekend

It's all about sneakers for two days at the biggest sneaker convention in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of SneakerLAH

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — This weekend, head to SneakerLAH, the biggest ever sneaker convention in Malaysia. Spanning two days, expect everyone and anyone in the sneaker world to be there. Whether you're buying sneakers or just checking out the scene, here's why you should be there: Get into the trading pit and bid your way to the hottest pair of sneakers.

1. It's the biggest ever sneaker convention

Spread across a whopping 45,000 square feet, you will be spoiled for choice. Expect to go oooh and aah over Malaysia's biggest Supreme collection and also a display of an extensive adidas EQT collection with more than 150 pairs.

There will be 60 vendors with their sneakers and streetwear items. Brands such as Vans, Converse, Puma, Timberland, and also local names like Stoned & Co. and Major Drop, will be taking part.

Be awed with the skateboarding event held on the inside ramp.

Skateboarding events and sneaker lacing competitions will also be held. Music by local rapper Aman RA and Raising The Bar artists Kayda, A-Kid will keep you entertained. There's also food and beverage stalls, a first for this year, to refuel.

2. Meet fellow sneaker lovers

Nothing fuels up passion better than meeting like-minded people. You may have met online but it'll be more rewarding to see that person in real life. If you're a beginner in the sneaker world, just drop by and chat to find out what makes everyone go crazy over sneakers.

3. Win prizes

Is your dream to fly to Japan to experience their vibrant sneaker culture? Here's your big chance as AirAsia will be giving complimentary tickets. Just join the lucky draw, social media contests or visit their booth to participate in the activities. You can also score special promotion fares to Tokyo, Osaka and Hokkaido from their website, www.airasia.com.

Airline tickets to Japan and Vespa bikes are up for grabs at the event.

Make heads turn when you go around the Klang Valley too, as a total of three Vespa bikes will also be up for grabs in the lucky draw and social media contest.

The bike company will also be launching their Vespa Primavera MY'18, Vespa Sprint MY'18 and Vespa GTS 300 Super Sport on Saturday, at the event.

4. Be seen and snapped

If you have been hiding your hyped sneakers or streetwear in the closet, it's time to bring them out. The place will be teeming with photographers including streetwear photographer Shafiq Saleh who will snap your #OOTD. Who knows?

You may even make it to the international news, as last year, Highsnobiety featured 20 of their favourite sneakers from SneakerLAH. This year's theme is about Monopoly since the boardgame is similar to the trading of sneakers.

5. Trade your way to the hottest pair of sneakers

There'll be a trading pit set up so bid your way to your dream kicks or even streetwear. You may just walk away with the most coveted item in the whole of the convention and be the envy of everyone.