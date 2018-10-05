You can now measure your carry-on bag using AR on KLM flights

KLM’s augmented reality baggage tool. — AFP pic

AMSTERDAM, Oct 5 — Dutch airline KLM has become the latest travel player to launch an augmented reality hand baggage tool.

No more second-guessing for flyers travelling on KLM. Instead of stressing about the size of their carry-on luggage, passengers can pull out their iPhones (the service is only available on 6s or higher for now) and activate the KLM app to launch the AR hand baggage check.

The tool produces a virtual KLM suitcase that can be overlaid on top of the bag IRL. If the flyer’s suitcase fits inside the dimensions of the AR bag, they can rest assured that their carry-on complies with KLM’s baggage policies.

KLM’s foray into AR technology follows on a similar launch by online booking site Kayak. Their mobile-enabled AR bag measurement tool is a little more comprehensive, however, as it will also compare baggage fee policies for all airlines tracked by Kayak. — AFP-Relaxnews