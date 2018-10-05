WikiLeaks rejects Gerakan sec-gen’s claim it outed Anwar’s alleged foreign riches

Citing the supposed leaks, Liang alleged that Anwar held accounts in the US, Singapore, China and Israel that held sums between RM11 million to RM30 million in various currencies. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The allegation by Gerakan’s Datuk Liang Teck Meng that WikiLeaks released banking information of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is false, according to the whistleblower organisation he claimed had done so.

In a message posted on Twitter, the WikiLeaks group confirmed that it previously released particulars related to some local personalities, but insisted that none was linked to the PKR president-elect.

WikiLeaks also included a link to its database search for members of the public to verify these directly.

“Claims spread in Malaysia that @WikiLeaks published @anwaribrahim’s bank account details are false,” it said in a tweet today.

“Liang Tech (sic) Meng is pushing a fabrication. WikiLeaks has published significant information about Malaysian politicians but not Mr. Ibrahim’s bank accounts. https://wikileaks.org/plusd.”

According to previous reports, the Gerakan secretary-general alleged that WikiLeaks released details from bank accounts purportedly belonging to Anwar in various countries.

Citing the supposed leaks, Liang alleged that Anwar held accounts in the US, Singapore, China and Israel containing sums between RM11 million and RM30 million in the host countries' currencies.

Gerakan had been part of the Barisan Nasional that was defeated in the general election, but left the coalition to be independent after it was completely wiped out in the poll.

Prior to that, Liang had been one of the only two federal lawmakers belonging to the party.