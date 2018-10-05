Steve Carell could star in Jon Stewart’s next movie

Actor Steve Carell arrives for the world premiere of ‘Beautiful Boy’ at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto September 7, 2018. ― Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 5 — Variety reports that the American actor could land a role in the second full-length feature from the star talk show host, Jon Stewart. Irresistible is expected to see the comedian return to a genre that sealed his popularity in his former Daily Show role, with a sharp critique of the political world.

Could Stewart and Steve Carell be set to team up again on a new movie? The star of The Office is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the upcoming film from the former host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. Stewart is directing Irresistible, a political satire movie co-produced with Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment. For the moment, the project is still finding financers and Carell’s involvement is unconfirmed, notably due to scheduling issues.

While details of the plot have not yet been disclosed, the American presenter and comedian is once again expected to take a satirical look at political life. It is certainly an exercise in which he is familiar, since it helped make his name as one of the USA’s top late-night TV hosts.

Irresistible will be the second movie directed by Stewart after 2014’s Rosewater, a political drama rather than a comedy.

American actor Carell, stars in Welcome to Marwen, directed by Robert Zemeckis, out December 21. He also joins Timothée Chalamet in Beautiful Boy (October 12) and in the Dick Cheney biopic, Vice starring Christian Bale, out December 25. — AFP-Relaxnews