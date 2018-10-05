LG’s new V40 ThinQ smartphone has five cameras

The LG V40 ThinQ. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 5 — LG has unveiled the new V40 ThinQ flagship smartphone, which stands apart from competitors with its five onboard cameras (three on the back, two on the front).

The LG V40 ThinQ is an Android smartphone (8.1 Oreo, with an update to 9.0 Pie coming soon) that has a 6.4-inch OLED screen. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB RAM, and is set to land in 64GB and 128GB versions, with extra storage available via the microSD memory card slot.

When it comes to cameras, the LG V40 ThinQ has a three-camera configuration at the rear, comprising a 16-megapixel 107-degree wide-angle camera, a 12MP standard camera, and a 12MP 2x zoom telephoto camera. This set-up can be used to shoot images from all three cameras at once, capturing a subject from different angles with a single press of the shutter button. On the front, this LG flagship has dual cameras, with a 5MP wide-angle camera and an 8MP standard camera.

The phone will be available in the US from October 18, starting at US$899.99 (RM3,731.81).

A host of other eagerly awaited smartphones are expected to break cover in October, such as the Google Pixel 3, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the OnePlus 6T. Preorders for the iPhone XR also open Friday, October 19. — AFP-Relaxnews