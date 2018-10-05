Diane von Furstenberg drops fur from collections

Diane von Furstenberg attends the CFDA Awards in New York, June 5, 2017. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 5 — Diane von Furstenberg has become the latest designer to turn her back on fur.

The fashion creative’s DVF label has announced plans to eradicate the use of animal fur, exotic skins, mohair and angora from its collections from 2019 onwards, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States and the animal rights organisation PETA.

“It’s time for us to make this change and accept responsibility to ensure that we don’t promote killing animals for the sake of fashion,” said Sandra Campos, DVF CEO, in a statement. “We are committed to supporting the shift to a more ethical and sustainable fashion industry by providing the consumer with innovative and sophisticated alternatives.”

“I am so excited that technology has provided us a way to feel as glamorous with faux fur,” added the designer and founder of the eponymous luxury label.

According to the brand’s statement, the move is part of a wider sustainability initiative that the company is working on alongside the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), involving the exploration of innovative textiles.

In denouncing the use of animal fur, DVF joins a rapidly growing cohort of luxury brands to have shunned the practice over the last year or so, including Burberry, John Galliano, Versace, Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Gucci. Several luxury heavyweights such as Armani, Hugo Boss, and Stella McCartney have already been operating fur-free models for some time. — AFP-Relaxnews