Eminem teases ‘Venom’ video

Eminem is teasing the video for ‘Venom’ a day after the movie hit US theatres. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 5 — Eminem took to social media to share a first taste of his video for Venom, which featured on his September album Kamikaze and appears on the soundtrack of the film of the same name.

“They ain’t gonna know what hit ‘em,” the rapper tweeted by way of introduction to the video snippet, which opens on a child walking down a city street.

He discovers a cracked CD case, then throws the CD in his bag before hopping aboard a bus, where he begins to have a strange experience.

As Eminem revealed, the full video is set to drop today at 1pm Eastern time. Venom the film is already out in US theatres and is rolling out to more territories over the coming week. — AFP-Relaxnews