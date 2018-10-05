Riz Ahmed drops new song, video ‘Mogambo’

Riz Ahmed arrives on the red carpet for the 89th Oscars in Hollywood, California February 26, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 5 — Riz Ahmed aka Riz MC has dropped a new single called Mogambo along with a video that depicts a Pakistani wrestling match.

The British-Pakistani rapper and actor is part of the rap trio Swet Shop Boys, with which he released the debut LP Cashmere in 2016, followed by an EP the following year.

More recently, Ahmed has been in the international spotlight mainly for his acting career, which has included an Emmy-winning performance in HBO crime miniseries The Night Of and movie roles in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Sisters Brothers.

Ahmed’s fellow Swet Shop Boys member Redinho produced the new track, while its video is directed by Pakistani independent filmmaker Bassam Tariq. — AFP-Relaxnews