‘Lilo & Stitch’ remake reportedly underway

‘Lilo & Stitch’ debuted in 2002. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 5 — Sixteen years after its debut, Lilo & Stitch is being eyed for a remake at the hands of Walt Disney Pictures.

Orphaned Hawaiian girl Lilo and rambunctious alien animal Stitch are to be reunited in a remake of the 2002 animated adventure, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which advises that Lilo & Stitch could rematerialise as a theatrical or live streaming film.

The original film fared decently both commercially and at review, making US$273 million (RM1.13 billion) worldwide.

Though, like many of its contemporaries, its accomplishments were dwarfed by Disney-Pixar’s box office takings — Monsters Inc (2001) made US$577 million and Finding Nemo (2003) leapt to US$940 million — it launched a franchise that has included direct-to-video sequels, several television specials and a TV movie, and three animated series, the most recent of which was 2017’s China-set Stitch & Ai.

Working on the undated remake are producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, currently best associated with Disney’s May 2019 Aladdin remake starring Will Smith, Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud.

Also on board is a potential rising star writer, Mike Van Waes, whose other announced projects include a spin-off for horror franchise The Conjuring called The Crooked Man, and a horror version of The Wizard of Oz called Not in Kansas.

Disney is expected to launch its own live streaming movie and TV service in 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews