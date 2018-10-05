Mariah Carey shares new single ‘With You’

Mariah Carey performs during New Year ’s Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City, New York December 31, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 5 — The American singer has released a new song called With You, a single that will feature on her upcoming album, according to Pitchfork.com.

True to form, Mariah Carey has treated fans to a new ballad called With You.

Listen to With You by Mariah Carey on Soundcloud: https://bit.ly/2Pb6OsW

The single follows the track GTFO, which Mariah Carey shared last month.

Watch the video for GTFO on YouTube: https://youtu.be/hsevTQ0Db1Y

Pitchfork reports that both tracks will feature on the artist’s forthcoming album, slated for release later this year. It will follow Mariah Carey’s last album, Me. I Am Mariah...the Elusive Chanteuse, which landed in 2014.

The singer will be touring Asia from October 16 before heading to Europe in December.

The full list of Mariah Carey tour dates is available on the singer’s website: https://www.mariahcarey.com/tour — AFP-Relaxnews