Fashion For Good launches interactive museum

Fashion For Good Experience, Amsterdam 2018. — Picture courtesy of Fred Ernst

AMSTERDAM, Oct 5 — Sustainable clothing organisation Fashion For Good is launching its own interactive museum in Amsterdam this week.

Dubbed the “Fashion for Good Experience,” the museum will educate visitors about sustainability within the fashion industry, explore how they can modify their impact on the environment, and encourage them to get involved in making a difference.

The technology-driven experience will include an “Innovation Lounge” offering guests the chance to discover 50 different innovators making their mark on the industry, and posing questions such as “How is biodegradable glitter made?” and “Can a dress be made from mushroom roots?”

Additional attractions include a “Design Studio,” where visitors can design and print their own “Cradle to Cradle Certified” T-shirt, a space showing live projections, and a “Good GIF” booth for striking a pose.

The museum, which opens its doors on today, will also include a concept store titled “The Good Shop,” which will display a new curated capsule collection of sustainable pieces from both established and emerging designers every three months. The debut collection, which includes products from adidas x Parley and Kings of Indigo, is titled “Splash: Rethinking the Role of Water in Fashion.”

Developed in partnership with Local Projects, a New York-based experience design studio known for its work on the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, the “Fashion for Good Experience” is supported by founding partner C&A Foundation, with major retailers adidas, C&A and PVH Corp acting as corporate partners.

The move comes amidst a widespread shift in attitudes towards sustainability across the fashion industry, which has seen multiple major brands double down on their efforts to become more environmentally and socially conscious.

Last month, fashion giant PVH Corp, which owns Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Speedo1, was recognised for its responsible business conduct by the US Secretary of State, for its commitment to people, the environment and the communities it operates in.

Meanwhile, Swedish retail giant H&M has publicly set an “ultimate goal” of using more sustainable or recycled materials across its entire range by the year 2030, and Gap Inc recently pledged to save 10 billion litres of water by the end of 2020.

For more information, click here. — AFP-Relaxnews