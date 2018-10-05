Wall Street drops as bond yield climb continues

Market participants will be looking closely for signs of wage growth in today’s jobs number, especially in light of anecdotal indications of rising wages such as Amazon.com raising its minimum wage to US$15 earlier this week. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 5 — Wall Street stocks dropped yesterday as US Treasury yields continued their ascent to multi-year highs on another round of strong economic data, increasing concerns for accelerating inflation.

The Dow was poised for its first decline in six sessions, while both the S&P and Nasdaq were on pace for their worst day since late June.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed to a seven-year high of 3.23 per cent on Wednesday as data on the labor market and factory orders was the latest in a round of strong economic reports this week, putting the focus squarely on today’s payrolls report for September.

“Over the last five years if I gave you the number a month, a week, a day in advance, you probably still couldn’t make money off of it because we knew what policy would be,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.

“What is interesting here is now you are seeing rates start to move; the more rates move the more important that number becomes.”

Financials, up 0.65 per cent, were one of the few bright spots on Wall Street. More specifically, the banks gained 0.78 per cent as they typically benefit from rising rates.

The data follows comments this week from several Federal Reserve officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell, that underscored the strength of the economy.

Shortly after 3pm ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 212.47 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 26,615.92, the S&P 500 lost 30.28 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 2,895.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 155.51 points, or 1.94 per cent, to 7,869.58.

Heavyweight names Apple, down 1.76 per cent, and Amazon, off 2.31 per cent, were among the biggest drags on the S&P as both companies denied a Bloomberg report their systems had been infiltrated by malicious computer chips inserted by Chinese intelligence.

Market participants will be looking closely for signs of wage growth in today’s jobs number, especially in light of anecdotal indications of rising wages such as Amazon.com raising its minimum wage to US$15 (RM62.18) earlier this week.

Despite the pullback, US stocks remain near record levels, raising some concern about valuations with the next earnings season just around the corner.

Among gainers, Constellation Brands rose 4.88 per cent after the Corona beer maker raised its full-year profit forecast and topped Wall Street’s estimates for second-quarter sales and profit.

Eli Lilly shares gained 3.59 per cent after the company’s experimental diabetes drug showed promise in a mid-stage trial.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 4.18-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.19-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 8 new 52-week highs and 18 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 21 new highs and 90 new lows. — Reuters