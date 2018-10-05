Six firefighters laid to rest in their hometowns

The six firefighters were from JPBM’s Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) and involved in a SAR operation to locate a 17-year-old teenager who was feared drowned after falling into mining pond in Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong. ― Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Oct 5 — The remains of Mohd Fatah Hashim, 34, one of six firefighters who were killed while carrying out search and rescue (SAR) operation in Puchong on Wednesday night, were laid to rest at the Muslim Cemetery, Jalan Kampung Baru Beserah, here at about 4pm.

His remains arrived at his family’s residence in the village at 2.40pm yesterday, using Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) vehicle.

About 200 people consisting of firefighters, family members and well-wishers paid their last respects, before his remains were taken to Masjid Jamek Beserah for funeral prayers led by fire officer Mahathir Mohamad.

He is survived by his wife Nor Nadia Kamaluddin, 29, and two children, Nur Medina Aisyah, three and Muhammad Meqa Al Asyraf, one.

Meanwhile in Pasir Mas, the remains of another fallen firefighter Muhammad Hifdzul Malik Shaari, 25, were laid to rest at the Kampung Kubang Terap Muslim Cemetery here yesterday.

The van carrying his remains from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Station arrived at his family home at about 4.13pm for funeral prayers led by Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

Also present were state JPBM director Nazili Mahmood together with more than 200 family members and villagers who came to pay their last respects before burial at 5.20pm.

Elsewhere, the remains of his colleague, Izatul Akma Wan Ibrahim, 32, also from Kelantan, were laid to rest at the Kampung Lobok Setol Muslim Cemetery in Rantau Panjang here at 7pm yesterday.

Izatul Akma’s remains arrived at his family’s home at 6pm for the burial. About 500 family members, villagers and colleagues accompanied his remains to the cemetery.

In Tawau, the remains of another firefighter Mazlan Omarbaki, 25, were laid to rest at the Kampung Batu Payung Muslim Cemetery here at 7.30pm, yesterday.

More than 100 people were present to pay their last respects at his family home in Kampung Tinagat including family members, fellow firefighters, villagers, Apas assemblyman Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan and Kalabakan Member of Parliament Ma’mun Sulaiman.

In Matu, more than 500 residents of Kampung Tian and the surrounding area paid their last respects to Yahya Ali, 24, one of the six JPBM personnel killed in Puchong on Wednesday night.

His remains arrived here using a JPBM helicopter at 6.17pm and was accompanied by Sarawak JPBM director, Senior Assistant Fire Commissioner Khirudin Drahman and deputy director (operations) Tiong Ling Hii.

His remains were brought to the family home first before the burial at Kampung Tian Muslim Cemetery at 7.25pm.

Another firefighter killed on Wednesday was Adnan Othman, 33, from Negri Sembilan.

The six firefighters were from JPBM’s Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) and involved in a SAR operation to locate a 17-year-old teenager who was feared drowned after falling into mining pond in Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong. — Bernama