DBKL issues 243 compounds to traders for not using biodegradable products

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has issued 243 compounds on premises which failed to use biodegradable packaging products for consumers as at Tuesday.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said enforcement conducted since Sept 2017 was aimed at raising the awareness of traders on using biodegradable products to protect the environment.

“We compound the traders to educate them so that they do not use non-biodegradable plastic packaging materials and switch to biodegradable materials certified by SIRIM.

“For the first offence, DBKL will issue a warning and if they would be fined from the second offence onwards,” he told reporters after an inspection on the usage of biodegradable packaging products at a shopping centre here yesterday.

He said the regulation had been included in their DBKL business licence that only permit traders to use biodegradable products for packaging of goods. — Bernama