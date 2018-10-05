Bad dream turns into tragic reality for drowned firefighter’s wife

The widow of firefighter Mohd Fatah Hashim, Nur Nadia Kamaludin, performs the last rites during his funeral in Kuantan October 4, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Oct 5 — The widow of Mohd Fatah Hashim, a firefighter who was killed while carrying out a search and rescue (SAR) operation in Puchong wednesday night, did not expect that the bad dream she experienced two weeks ago pertaining to her husband’s death to become reality.

Nur Nadia Kamaludin, 29, said she had the same dream repeatedly and informed her husband about it but Mohd Fatah just laughed.

“My husband thought it was only a dream, and I didn’t expect thing that I feared most (husband’s death) would happen today,” she told reporters when met after Mohd Fatah’s remains were laid to rest at the Kampung Baru Beserah Muslim Cemetrey, here yesterday.

Also present to pay their last respects to Mohd Fatah were Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) director Nor Hisham Mohammad and about 200 family members, colleagues and well-wishers.

Nur Nadia said the last time she saw her husband was at 11am on Wednesday when Mohd Fatah returned home for lunch and he had kissed their two children, Nur Medina Aisyah, three, and Muhammad Meqa Al Asyraf, 18 months, before returning to work.

Mohd Fatah was one of six firefighters who were killed while carrying out a SAR operation to locate a teenager, 17, who went missing after falling into mining pond at Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong last night. — Bernama