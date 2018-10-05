Remains of 17-year-old Puchong drowning victim buried

The victim’s body was found by a rescue team at 5.45pm yesterday evening about 800 metres from where he was reported to have fallen. ― Bernama pic

SEPANG, Oct 5 — The remains of the youth, Muhammad Ilham Fahmy Mohammad Azzam, 17, who was drowned in a mine in Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong, was buried at 11.25pm last night.

Earlier, his remains was taken in a hearse from the Serdang Hospital Forensic Medical Department after a post-mortem was conducted at 9.36 pm to the Taman Putra Perdana Mosque.

After completing the prayer at the mosque at 10.45 pm, the body was taken to Taman Putra Perdana Cemetrey, here, to be buried and witnessed by more than 100 family members and friends of the victims.

Earlier, the victim’s body was found by a rescue team at 5.45pm yesterday evening about 800 metres from where he was reported to have fallen.

In the tragedy on Wednesday, six members of the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) were found drowned in the search and rescue operation for Muhammad Ilham Fahmy, who was reportedly drowned at the site on Wednesday afternoon.

Those killed were four members of the Port Klang Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), Mohd Fatah Hashim, 34, Izatul Akma Wan Ibrahim, 32, Mazlan Omarbaki, 25, and Yahya Ali, 24, and two members from BBP Shah Alam, Adnan Othman, 33, and Muhammad Hifdzul Malik Shaari, 25, who drowned when they started their operation around 9.15 pm on Wednesday. — Bernama