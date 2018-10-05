Dropped as MB’s special adviser, life goes on for Perak PKR info chief

Siti Aishah said she had moved on from the matter and decided to focus her attention on serving the people. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 5 — Perak PKR Information chief Siti Aishah Shaik Ismail said today she is unperturbed over news that she has been dropped as special adviser to the Perak mentri besar.

Siti Aishah said she had moved on from the matter and decided to focus her attention on serving the people.

“I accept whatever decisions made by Perak Pakatan Harapan council,” she told Malay Mail when contacted here.

A source from Perak Pakatan, however, told Malay Mail that Siti Aishah would be given a position in a State Economic Development Corporation (PKNP) subsidiary.

“She would be made a director in the subsidiary,” said the source, adding that the decision was made during a recent discussion between Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu and state PKR leaders.

Asked to confirm if she would be made a director, Siti Aishah said she has yet to receive any news on the matter.

“I do not want my focus, which is to serve the people and strengthen the party, to be affected by all these,” she said.

She said she would discuss with the party leaders whether to accept the post if she was offered.

“I leave the matter to the party. I have my own ways to serve the people and I would seek the party leaders’ advice on whether to accept the post if I am offered,” she added, noting that her main focus was the people and not on positions.

“I did not demand for any post,” she reiterated.

On Wednesday, Malay Mail quoted Ahmad Faizal as saying that Siti Aishah would not be made his special adviser but would be given a yet to be determined post in his administration.

On July 5, Malay Mail quoted Ahmad Faizal as announcing Siti Aishah would be made a special adviser to the Perak mentri besar with the status of state executive councillor. She was the second special adviser to be appointed after Sungai Manik assemblyman Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin.

Ahmad Faizal had then told reporters that her appointment was agreed upon by the state Pakatan Harapan leadership, saying that he had already “signed the appointment letter”.

Siti Aishah withdrew from the race to be Perak Speaker to ensure majority votes went to DAP’s Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham.

Siti Aishah said she previously accepted the proposal as it was initially understood that the role would go to PKR as DAP has five excos in the state administration.