Napoli charged by Uefa after fans set off flares in Liverpool game

Napoli players celebrate after the Champions League Group C match with Liverpool at Stadio San Paolo, Naples October 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

NAPLES, Oct 5 — Napoli have been charged by Uefa after fans set off flares during the team's 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League in Naples.

Lorenzo Insigne's late winner sent Carlo Ancelotti's side top of Group C after two games, one point ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

But yesterday the Italian side were charged by European football's governing body for breaching disciplinary regulations, with fans allegedly setting off flares in the home end.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been charged after fans set off flares and for crowd trouble in the game against Red Star Belgrade.

The Serbian side face charges over crowd trouble and for fans' “illicit chants.”

The cases will be heard by Uefa on October 18. — AFP