Juventus support Ronaldo as Nike 'deeply concerned' by rape allegations

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo sits in the stands during the Champions League Group H with BSC Young Boys at Allianz Stadium, in Turin, Italy October 2, 2018. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Oct 5 — Italian champions Juventus yesterday broke their silence over rape allegations against their superstar player Cristiano Ronaldo, saying the claims made by an American model do not change their opinion of the Portuguese striker.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus,” the defending Serie A champions said on Twitter.

“The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion.”

However, US sporting goods giant Nike said it was “deeply concerned” by the allegations surrounding their star client.

"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation," a Nike spokesman said to AFP.

According to Forbes magazine, Ronaldo is one of only three athletes to have been given a lifetime deal with Nike, joining an elite club whose other members are NBA icons LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

The allegations have threatened the reputation of the Portuguese, one of the world's best footballers, with Las Vegas police this week saying they would reopen their file on the case.

Ronaldo denies accusations by former model Kathryn Mayorga that he raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in June 2009 and said his conscience is clear.

“Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in,” said Ronaldo on his Twitter feed @Cristiano, which has nearly 75 million followers.

“Keen as I may be to clear my name I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.”

“My clear conscious (sic) will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations,” he added.

'Years of trauma'

But lawyers for his 34-year-old accuser hit back, saying their client had been “very consistent” in her reporting of the alleged incident, the details of which have been set out in a 32-page lawsuit filed last month with a district court in Nevada.

Mayorga's attorney Leslie Stovall told reporters his client had suffered years of trauma as a result of the alleged attack and found the courage to speak out thanks to the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and assault at the hands of powerful men.

Mayorga alleges she was pressured into signing a non-disclosure agreement in 2010 to keep the alleged rape secret and is seeking at least US$200,000 (RM827,600) in penalties and damages.

Ronaldo, 33, has been left out of Portugal's next four internationals, national coach Fernando Santos said earlier yesterrday, days after the rape allegations resurfaced.

“I will not reveal the details of the conversation we three had,” said Santos when pressed by reporters on his discussion with Ronaldo and Portuguese Football Federation president Fernando Gomes.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner missed the two internationals Portugal played in September.

At the time, Santos suggested that his absence was temporary.

Ronaldo, a father of four who initially made his name in the game during a six-year spell at Manchester United, transferred to Juventus from Real Madrid in the summer in a €100 million (RM477.5 million) deal. — AFP