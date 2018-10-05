Nation of cars — Delacrix Morgan

OCTOBER 5 — From the ancient Greek mythology of Sisyphus, who defied the gods and was punished to endlessly roll a huge boulder up a steep hill; only for him to reach the top and watch it roll down again, having him to start over again. In which, condemned Sisyphus to an eternity of useless tasks with a never-ending frustration.

If we look from within during our idle time in traffic, there resemble some parts of the daily struggles of Sisyphus. Our country has widely interconnected roads and highways that are marvelled in the region yet are plagued by traffic gridlocks with an overworked population.

People might just see it as long hours on the road but in fact is a loss of precious productivity moments that can be better spent tackling problems and fostering innovation. Beyond that, those wasted hours takes a toll on the nation's wellbeing.

Those can be channelled to activities to keep oneself healthy with an evening jog or a better-quality rest. Naturally, there will be lesser sick days and freeing up more hours enriching lives.

Our current political climate favours towards having tangible proposals, such as laying down fresh asphalt roads especially towards election period, to give a façade that there is work being done that signifies progress. These political gimmicks would appeal to voters and securing an election victory in return.

As it has already evolved into a routine based on election cycles, that become a political tool that serves the interest in politicians by allowing our traffic predicament to persist. Only for those votes to be won over whenever it is convenient in the future.

Everyone deserves the right for mobility but by giving everyone a car is no way to achieve mass movability. It will incur a higher cost for both the people and the economy. To quote Gustavo Petro, former mayor of Columbia. “A developed country is not a place where the poor have cars. It's where the rich use public transportation.”

If new influx of cars continues to pour in, filling up that bottomless pit of new highways and the continue cutbacks to yet another public transportation proposal, will only reflect how Sisyphus constantly pushes that boulder, just see it roll down again from at the top.

Fundamentally, how a nation moves is determined by the government policies that are set in place. There is no better way to start than petrol subsidies. It might not be popular to introduce an additional consumption tax, as it appears to be raising the cost of living for your constituents. But, really it is just simple economics, expensive petrol equals to people driving less.

On the contrary, it is in the best interest of the voters to drive less. It saves them money that are needed for car maintenance, car insurances and car mortgages that will only contribute to their income insecurities. Rather being tied down to the idea of needing a personal chariot, those money can be saved to improve one's livelihood and to boost the national's purchasing power.

All can be accomplished when people have decided to let go of the notion that cars are the way of life and transitioning to having a more efficient way of transport for all.

By keeping the price of petrol cheap and affordable, it will only incentivise people to continue with their driving habits. Above all, the government is obligated to enter into a long-term commitment to ensure roads conditions are safe for driving.

Even imposing a higher road tax would not offset that monstrous cost for labour and resources that will only be worn down following by its heavy usage.

Ultimately, fuel subsidies are not sustainable. Not because of any bad actors or poor governance, but because transit by car are always going to be the least efficient way to move people around.

No matter how great the road infrastructure or how wide the boulevard roads can be, it can never compete with the absorbent amount of footprint a car occupies in comparison with a bus fully loaded with people.

If we really wanted to change, we must start from our perception of a shared commute. When people talk about trains and buses, people would refer it as a form of public transportation.

Past experiences that were unpleasant, and its unpredictable schedule have long stemmed the people's impression the appalling state of public transportation is.

However, by reintroducing the idea of transportation to the nation, we can breathe in new life with a rebranding that can be both descriptive and empowering as a mass transit for all people. Trains and buses still will be the most efficient way for people to commute from one place to another that we can share and empathise as a society.

We already have come together as one people and designate air travel to have professionally trained pilots to fly us around the world and ensure air travel are regulated to provide a safe environment for the populace.

As a result, everyone can now fly at an affordable rate, while offloading the cost of personally maintaining an aircraft to the airlines. That uses the best of their ability to maximise space and providing routes that can seamlessly transport substantial number of passengers like clockwork every day.

Same goes with how we should perceive transporting on land as well that we as a community can choose to rather have qualified conductors and bus drivers that can ensure people arriving safely and hassle-free to their destinations.

There is no stopping people to roam around, it is a way of life. We are social creatures who benefit from exchanges with other people. Make no mistake, moving is living!

Likewise, the amount of exercise by walking from station to station, houses to houses will reap more health benefits for the people. Additionally, it will reduce government spending on preventable diseases because of the public are in better state of health compared to sitting idly all-day long.

A nation of driving cars, exhibit more time spent in traffic and less quality time spent for other economical, fitness and leisure activities. As a rich nation it should not be when the poor can afford cars, but when the rich can ride public transportation alongside with the poor.

