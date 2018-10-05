Ministry: Tamil schools can apply for extra Deepavali leave

Hindu devotees perform Deepavali prayers at a temple in Puchong, Selangor, October 18, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — All state education directors are requested to approve event holidays or replacement holidays for Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKTs) that have applied in conjunction with Deepavali this year.

According to the Education Ministry in a statement today, the approval for schools applying for the leave will be granted by their respective education directors.

For SJKTs in states in group A (Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor) the leave is set to begin from November 4 to 6, the schools may apply for event holidays on November 7 and 8.

For SJKTs in states in group B (other than the states in group A), the leave is from November 5 to 7, the schools in these states can apply for event holidays on November 8 and 9.

If the number of the school’s event holidays have been exhausted and still requires additional leave, the school can apply for replacement leave. — Bernama