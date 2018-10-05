Police arrest Penang couple, seize drugs worth RM1.5m, three pistols

Cops seized an assortment of drugs and three pistols in two raids in Bukit Dumbar on Monday.

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 4 — Penang police nabbed a drug-peddling couple and seized an assortment of drugs and three pistols in two raids in Bukit Dumbar here Monday.

State deputy police chief Datuk Roslee Chik said following a tip-off and two weeks of intelligence, they detained the 52-year-old husband in a car at 11.20pm in Bukit Dumbar on Monday and seized drugs that were hidden in the car.

“Police then raided his house at 2.30am (Tuesday) also in Bukit Dumbar and arrested his 43-year-old wife. At the house, police seized syabu weighing 21,268g, 21,700 pyschotropic pills and 40 eramin 5 pills .

“We also seized three pistols and 81 ‘live’ bullets from the couple. We learnt that they had obtained the guns from a drug trafficking syndicate,” he told reporters here today.

He added that the drugs, worth about RM1.5 million, were brought in from a neighbouring country and meant for distribution in the state. — Bernama