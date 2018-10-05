Singapore recalls iceberg lettuce from Malaysia due to high levels of pesticide

In a press release today, the AVA said that the product is imported by Go Fresh Impex. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 — The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) has issued a recall for iceberg lettuce after it detected high levels of pesticide in the vegetable imported from a Malaysian farm.

In a press release today, the AVA said that the product is imported by Go Fresh Impex, and is for sale at NTUC Fairprice and Sheng Siong supermarkets.

“The AVA has detected high levels of Fipronil, a wide-spectrum pesticide, in (the) iceberg lettuce,” said the agency, which has directed the importer to recall the product. The recall is ongoing.

Iceberg lettuce sold at NTUC Fairprice under the “Pasar” brand name comes with a supplier code 40, AVA said. A supplier code is a unique code that identifies the supplier of the goods.

It added that consumers who have bought the affected vegetables may contact the respective supermarket retail outlets.

“As a good food safety practice, consumers should wash and soak vegetables to remove any pesticide residues, prior to cooking and consumption,” AVA said. — TODAY