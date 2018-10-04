Kedah declares Oct 22 as occasional public holiday

Mukhriz said the holiday does not apply to students sitting for the PSPM. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

ALOR SETAR, Oct 4 — Kedah has declared October 22 as an occasional holiday in conjunction with the Installation of the 29th Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the decision to give the occasional holiday was decided at the Kedah state government meeting held at Wisma Darul Aman, here today.

However, the holiday does not apply to students sitting for the Matriculation Program Semester Examination (PSPM) of the Education Ministry of Malaysia (KPM) who will be sitting for the examination on the same day.

“The exco have also decided to declare October 22 as an occasional holiday and it does not affect the annual leave quota as it occurs only once and not an annual leave.

“There are quarters who are sitting for the matriculation examination on the same day, so those sitting for the examination must proceed because that is the national level and Kedah is not exempted from the matriculation examination,” he told reporters here today.

The installation of the 29th Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah is a historic occasion as the last time the installation was held was 59 years ago when the late Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah was installed as the 28th Sultan of Kedah. — Bernama