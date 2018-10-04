SRC Recruitment and employee face 243 charges for advertising maids in ‘undignified light’ on Carousell

A recruitment agency and one of its staff members are facing 243 charges in total for ‘insensitive advertising of foreign domestic workers (FDWs)’ on online marketplace Carousell. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 — A recruitment agency and one of its staff members are facing 243 charges in total for “insensitive advertising of foreign domestic workers (FDWs)” on online marketplace Carousell.

The advertisements of the FDWs were placed between Sept 1 and 17 and in “a manner akin to a commodity”, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a press release today.

The ministry alleged that SRC Recruitment and one of its Employment Agency (EA) personnel, Erleena Mohd Ali, had cast the FDWs in “an undignified light”.

Erleena, 41, was responsible for uploading the advertisements online, said MOM.

Both she and SRC face 49 charges each for insensitive advertising of FDWs. In addition, they each face another 50 counts of failing to ensure that SRC’s name and licence number are reflected in the advertisements.

SRC Recruitment also faces another four charges for incomplete authorisation forms for work pass transactions, four charges for not administering FDW safety agreements and 37 charges for failing to issue itemised receipts to the FDWs.

If found guilty, they may be fined up to US$5,000 (RM15,017), or jailed up to six months, or both, said MOM.

SRC’s licence has since been suspended, while Erleena has been de-registered as an EA personnel, MOM said.

“MOM expects all EAs to exercise sensitivity when marketing their services, and exercising their duty of care towards their clients, including FDWs. There are established guidelines on responsible advertising which are well publicised, including on the MOM website, and which EAs are expected to adhere to,” said the ministry. — TODAY