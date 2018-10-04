ECRL feasibility study’s findings to be known soon, says Azmin

Azmin said the Cabinet had discussed the project briefly yesterday. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA BARU, Oct 4 — The study being carried out on the direction of the East Coast Railway Line (ECRL) project whether to proceed or otherwise, will be determined in the near future, said Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said the Cabinet yesterday discussed the project briefly and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had asked to be given a little time to look at the suitability of the ECRL.

“In the ECRL project, we must look whether the project can create value and give benefits to the people in an economic situation which is highly untenable currently,” he told reporters after attending a meeting with Kelantan state PKR leaders, here today.

Mohamed Azmin said the government was now considering the direction of the project because its implementation previously was not transparent, for example, the quantum paid out when the project had not even started.

“Almost RM20 billion had already been paid out when the progress of the project was still at the minimal level and something that should be investigated,” he said.

The previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government had announced the cost of the ECRL project linking Kelantan-Terengganu-Pahang with Port Klang, Selangor at RM55 billion.

Meanwhile, on the PKR election at the central and divisional levels for the 2018-2021 term, Mohamed Azmin who is a candidate for the party deputy president’s post, reminded the delegates against being involved in corrupt practices in electing leaders.

Although he had no proof of such practices occurring other than information given by certain groups, he said stern action would be taken against any group involved in such activities.

“We want to build a clean and healthy party with noble ethical values and as leaders, we must give reminders and advice to everyone so that the party would progress smoothly,” said Mohamed Azmin who is being challenged by former Pandan Member of Parliament Rafizi Ramli. — Bernama