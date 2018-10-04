Najib: ‘Denial’ too late, Sarawak Report made people believe I killed Kevin Morais

Datuk Seri Najib Razak waves to reporters after arriving at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has scoffed at yesterday’s post by whistleblower blog Sarawak Report, in which it appeared to deny a link between murdered prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais and himself.

The former prime minister said the blog’s latest remark came too late, after it has stridently accused him of allegedly being responsible for Morais’ death for the last three years.

“Sarawak Report was the first blog with the slander that Morais was supposedly killed five weeks after he was said to draft the charge sheet against me, and this was repeatedly denied by SPRM all that time and was reported in local news,” Najib wrote on his Facebook account.

SPRM is the Malay initials for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Najib said the blog’s latest report now said it is no longer certain that Morais had drafted a charge sheet.

The blog wrote that it “has not stated whether” the murder and the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal were related.

Najib said even Datuk Seri Shukri Abdull, the new MACC chief commissioner appointed by the Pakatan Harapan government, has denied that Morais was involved in the investigation against 1MDB and its subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

“Sarawak Report’s admission came too late. The blog has succeeded in manipulating many with lies and evil slander that I was a murderer,” Najib said.

Earlier this week, the seventh accused in the Morais murder case told the High Court that he was offered RM3.5 million by Najib to admit guilt.

In response, Najib accused state news agency Bernama of running the “mischievous” report naming him as having offered the accused money to admit to murdering Morais.

The former prime minister said the report had used a “sensational and tabloidish headline”.

R. Dinishwaran, AK Thinesh Kumar, M. Vishwanath; S. Nimalan, Ravi Chandaran, and Dr Kunaseegaran had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Kevin Morais during their journey from Jalan Dutamas 1, Sentul, to No. 1 Jalan USJ 1/6D, Subang Jaya, between 7am and 8pm on September 4, 2015.